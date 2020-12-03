Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.41.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

