BTIG Research Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCX. KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.69.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.96 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.