Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

