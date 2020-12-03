CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.25.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $240.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. CACI International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

