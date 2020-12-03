Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

