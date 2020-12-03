Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after buying an additional 132,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of CM opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

