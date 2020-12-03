Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.82

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$167.82 and last traded at C$166.92, with a volume of 7214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$165.97.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$156.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

