Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

