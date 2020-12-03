Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $131.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.26.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,252,000 after buying an additional 314,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.