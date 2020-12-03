Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $780,979.96 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at $37,378,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 9th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 237 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $23,797.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

