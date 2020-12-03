Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $433,946.30 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $433,946.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,185,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

