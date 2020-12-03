CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.76. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

