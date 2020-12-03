CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

CTRE stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

