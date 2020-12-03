Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 544.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,613,000 after buying an additional 89,515 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,915 shares of company stock worth $6,002,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

