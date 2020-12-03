Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Carry has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Carry has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00433811 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.44 or 0.02917239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026841 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,632,434,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,148,639,954 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.