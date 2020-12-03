Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of CDR opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $236,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

