Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.21.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

