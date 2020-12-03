Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 6.59. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $729,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

