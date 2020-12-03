Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $461.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 155,908 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.