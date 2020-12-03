Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

CRNT opened at $2.73 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $220.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

