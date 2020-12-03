Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $171,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock valued at $48,901,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

