CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

CEVA stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3,927.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CEVA by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in CEVA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CEVA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

