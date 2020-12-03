Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLDT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

CLDT stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,572.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,966.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

