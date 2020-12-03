Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44).

CMPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

