Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.94.

CHGG opened at $76.03 on Monday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,016 shares of company stock worth $9,157,263. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $50,848,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

