Chembio Diagnostics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,559 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,030% compared to the average volume of 138 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

