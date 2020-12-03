Chris C. Ruble Sells 4,800 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $355,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FWRD opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Forward Air by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

