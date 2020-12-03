Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.95.

Shares of CI opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

