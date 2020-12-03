Cincinnati Bancorp (OTCBB:CNNB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Cincinnati Bancorp (OTCBB:CNNB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.