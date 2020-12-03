Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

