Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $7.14 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

