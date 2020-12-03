Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

CTXR opened at $1.01 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

