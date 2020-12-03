Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $342,774.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,213 shares of company stock worth $157,173 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

