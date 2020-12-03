CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.35.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

