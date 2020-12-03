Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of CCEP opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

