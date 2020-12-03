Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.52 on Monday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,686 shares of company stock worth $2,549,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

