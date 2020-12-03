Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.