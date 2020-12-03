Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFBI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Community First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

