Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $805.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

