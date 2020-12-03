Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.57

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 25735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SID. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.