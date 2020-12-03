Comparing ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine 13.38% 38.26% 17.47% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Turbine and ARC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 1 6 0 2.86 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine currently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential downside of 20.48%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than ARC Group.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Turbine and ARC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $138.71 million 26.25 $13.90 million $0.17 241.47 ARC Group $9.50 million 0.37 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats ARC Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

