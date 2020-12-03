Comparing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get China Teletech alerts:

This table compares China Teletech and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.12

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Teletech and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A Intelsat -38.77% N/A -5.98%

Risk and Volatility

China Teletech has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intelsat beats China Teletech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.