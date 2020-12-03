comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in comScore by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in comScore by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in comScore by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

