Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 28,508 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

