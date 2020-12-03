Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,256 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 334.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Service Co. International by 199.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,916 shares of company stock worth $8,692,529. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

