Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 54,525 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 388.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of At Home Group worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 13,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $190,040.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

