Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,335 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 234.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PTC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $110.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

