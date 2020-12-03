Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 84,464 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.