Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 334.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AGRO opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $723.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

