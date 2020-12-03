Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.